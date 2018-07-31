Language
Trump About Priest in Cassock: "He Has More Power Than Me“

US President Donald Trump recently met Father Kenneth Novak, a priest of the Society of St Pius X.

The Twitter User “Savonarola” posted on July 26 a video of the encounter.

Trump showed a lot of respect for the Catholic priest in a cassock, saying:

“A man of the cloth! He's got more power than me!”

