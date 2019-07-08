Nice Words: Hardliner Cardinal Plays Softball

Being a Catholic in Europe implies “respect” for different beliefs, Bruxelles Cardinal Jozef De Kesel told NewEurope.eu (July 5),
“We must always be respectful of each other, to accept the person as he or she is, without wanting to impose ourselves on an individual person or on society.”
De Kesel uses the word “respect” in the interview twelve times although, as a radical modernist, he has little “respect” for Catholics. He became known as the killer of the Fraternity of the Holy Apostles.
De Kesel advises to “wholeheartedly accept secularised society” because “it is [allegedly] always dangerous to have one religious tradition that obtains a monopoly.”
He adds that before the Second Vatican Council, the Church “had trouble” accepting “modernity” [whatever that is].
Picture: Jozef De Kesel, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsTstleqjqfu
Clicks31
- Report
Social networks