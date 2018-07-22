Clicks229
A letter from me to you
There is nothing worse in the world than to do God’s will, the world immediately turns its back on you and one who faces something unknown, in this case the persecution, it is difficult to let go of that false worldly affection, one finds loneliness, persecution, labeled as crazy, demon, legalist, sedevacantist, those who persecute you mention every member of your family, from your children to the one who used to be your wife in a bad way.
One starts to think about how everything started, where did I fail, definitely God is right to say that no one is a prophet in their land (Luke 4:24).
It all started on Christmas 2004, I was doing my round of Pediatrics it was late at night and I went to sleep, the next day I woke up differently, and by late afternoon I had a high fever, 3 days passed like this and it was getting bad, I went to the hospital where I served as a pediatric intern.
Pneumonia that later became severe, my lungs collapsed and had to be induced into a coma so I could breathe, the doctors told my family that I didn’t have a good prognosis and they should pray, my Mother damaged both knees praying the 7 days I was in coma, my ex was mentally prepared for a funeral, the word spread out and in all those neo-Catholic masses that my traditionalist brethren criticized so much, in Santo Domingo and all around the world, they prayed for a miracle for me.
Two different people saw Jesus taking care of me in my bed and what the medical books called a severe bilateral pneumonia, a bone marrow atrophy, a massive infection that caused a shock and in turn created an acute renal failure... just 2 of 10 are saved in such clinical scenario and I was saved because Jesus heard the prayers and He raised me from certain death.
When they woke me up I thought that one day had passed when in reality they passed 7 in a coma, twice I was at the death on January 4 and 8, 2005, but it was not like that...
After that I went to my country the United States, in 3 years I received more than 15 surgeries because my trachea collapsed due to prolonged intubation during the coma, I always thought Jesus wanted something from me and finally, by the end of 2005 He said to me in a dream:
Jesus: "Rafael, this is what I want you to do, I want you to speak about My Mercy to the whole world and as proof of this, tomorrow there will be no light"
Dr. Gonzalez: "Jesus, I have a fever."
Jesus: "Do not worry I'll solve this."
The next day I got up (and yes No fever) and thought the electric current was going to go away because in the Dominican Republic no light means no electrical power, I thought: "There will be a blackout in New York?", a Blackout in New York was almost impossible, usually the electric company would’ve told us before it happened.
Well Jesus did not talk about that an electrical blackout, that day it got so dark there was NO light, it was as if it was going to rain, but it didn’t, my dad who was imprisoned in Boston called me to know how my health was, I asked him how the day was (without telling him about the I dream), he told me: "it's dark", my ex then called me from the Dominican Republic 1,500 miles away and I asked the same question to which she replied: "the day is as black as an ant."
I knew my way forward, I had to proclaim the Mercy of God everywhere, for me it was going to be easy, I evangelized in small towns and cities, I was the director of a charismatic prayer group, I knew how to use the kerygma and I had an amazing testimony to tell.
But when I started doing what God wanted, I wasn’t in Santo Domingo, I was living in St. Petersburg Florida and going house to house to evangelize was a problem because of a law called "stand your ground", that law gives power to the owner of the House to shoot you if they feel threatened, so I preferred to avoid someone the temptation to shoot a Latino knocking on their door and instead decided to do it via the internet.
Unfortunately the Catholic world changed a lot, the average Catholic was comfortable because of the thinking God is a Merciful and He would not punish people who "respect and do no harm to anyone", those Catholics had no idea that Divine Justice comes from Same place as His Mercy, to speak of Mercy without Justice is like speaking that Love has no Truth, that was the phrase I used for my ministry, to see how the so-called "respect" fell always into omission was for me very bad for all catholics everywhere.
They called me all sorts of names, I was living in two worlds, Neo catholics and traditionalists rejected me, even my wife, so much she couldn’t stand me anymore and asked for a divorce. My words have reached several corners of the Earth and I have only gained solitude, rejection, bad and indecent names, but God is the One who knows my heart.
My traditional brethren don’t like me to talk about the good things post-conciliar popes did for me, like the Mercy chaplet or how much I love the same pope they say is the real one (and he is), Benedict XVI, but they like to call him heretic indirectly but directly when they call him a modernist... He made his mistakes as well as everyone else, like the Apostle Peter, but he's the true pope and I love him, he's Peter.
I have lost everything thanks to Christ, my house, my family, my beloved St. Petersburg, my friends and even my dog, there are few who have helped on this lonely road and to them little ones, in Christ I thank you...
Dear traditional friends, be more open to Divine Love and Neo-Catholics work your salvation with fear and trembling, let's leave the hypocrisy we both groups have... YES, we need to return to the traditions of old but with our trust put in Christ, because in the end we can do nothing without Him.
We are living in dark times and the destroyer has been revealed, the faith is being eclipsed and it is not the time to accuse Vatican II (despite its obvious errors), because the council cannot go to hell, but the souls can, let’s advance with the true pope and the Blessed Virgin to the desert and trust in Jesus Mercy.
As for me, I hope that God will have Mercy on my soul but I will never deny His Justice and she comes from High above and will bring down all those who love the world, will cast the hypocrite into eternal fire and in body and soul will place the false prophet in hell... it's time to battle while we flee to the desert, but nothing will be achieved with our own strength, without Jesus we will not achieve anything, so let's get up: Pray for souls, teach and correct with Love.
A big hug in Jesus Christ. Amen
Dr. Rafael González Author of: Destroyer, the treasure of the heavens and only my love you need books. Blogs: yuca2111.blogspot.com yucanation.blogspot.com Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXxYAbbG4hnU8B…
One starts to think about how everything started, where did I fail, definitely God is right to say that no one is a prophet in their land (Luke 4:24).
It all started on Christmas 2004, I was doing my round of Pediatrics it was late at night and I went to sleep, the next day I woke up differently, and by late afternoon I had a high fever, 3 days passed like this and it was getting bad, I went to the hospital where I served as a pediatric intern.
Pneumonia that later became severe, my lungs collapsed and had to be induced into a coma so I could breathe, the doctors told my family that I didn’t have a good prognosis and they should pray, my Mother damaged both knees praying the 7 days I was in coma, my ex was mentally prepared for a funeral, the word spread out and in all those neo-Catholic masses that my traditionalist brethren criticized so much, in Santo Domingo and all around the world, they prayed for a miracle for me.
Two different people saw Jesus taking care of me in my bed and what the medical books called a severe bilateral pneumonia, a bone marrow atrophy, a massive infection that caused a shock and in turn created an acute renal failure... just 2 of 10 are saved in such clinical scenario and I was saved because Jesus heard the prayers and He raised me from certain death.
When they woke me up I thought that one day had passed when in reality they passed 7 in a coma, twice I was at the death on January 4 and 8, 2005, but it was not like that...
After that I went to my country the United States, in 3 years I received more than 15 surgeries because my trachea collapsed due to prolonged intubation during the coma, I always thought Jesus wanted something from me and finally, by the end of 2005 He said to me in a dream:
Jesus: "Rafael, this is what I want you to do, I want you to speak about My Mercy to the whole world and as proof of this, tomorrow there will be no light"
Dr. Gonzalez: "Jesus, I have a fever."
Jesus: "Do not worry I'll solve this."
The next day I got up (and yes No fever) and thought the electric current was going to go away because in the Dominican Republic no light means no electrical power, I thought: "There will be a blackout in New York?", a Blackout in New York was almost impossible, usually the electric company would’ve told us before it happened.
Well Jesus did not talk about that an electrical blackout, that day it got so dark there was NO light, it was as if it was going to rain, but it didn’t, my dad who was imprisoned in Boston called me to know how my health was, I asked him how the day was (without telling him about the I dream), he told me: "it's dark", my ex then called me from the Dominican Republic 1,500 miles away and I asked the same question to which she replied: "the day is as black as an ant."
I knew my way forward, I had to proclaim the Mercy of God everywhere, for me it was going to be easy, I evangelized in small towns and cities, I was the director of a charismatic prayer group, I knew how to use the kerygma and I had an amazing testimony to tell.
But when I started doing what God wanted, I wasn’t in Santo Domingo, I was living in St. Petersburg Florida and going house to house to evangelize was a problem because of a law called "stand your ground", that law gives power to the owner of the House to shoot you if they feel threatened, so I preferred to avoid someone the temptation to shoot a Latino knocking on their door and instead decided to do it via the internet.
Unfortunately the Catholic world changed a lot, the average Catholic was comfortable because of the thinking God is a Merciful and He would not punish people who "respect and do no harm to anyone", those Catholics had no idea that Divine Justice comes from Same place as His Mercy, to speak of Mercy without Justice is like speaking that Love has no Truth, that was the phrase I used for my ministry, to see how the so-called "respect" fell always into omission was for me very bad for all catholics everywhere.
They called me all sorts of names, I was living in two worlds, Neo catholics and traditionalists rejected me, even my wife, so much she couldn’t stand me anymore and asked for a divorce. My words have reached several corners of the Earth and I have only gained solitude, rejection, bad and indecent names, but God is the One who knows my heart.
My traditional brethren don’t like me to talk about the good things post-conciliar popes did for me, like the Mercy chaplet or how much I love the same pope they say is the real one (and he is), Benedict XVI, but they like to call him heretic indirectly but directly when they call him a modernist... He made his mistakes as well as everyone else, like the Apostle Peter, but he's the true pope and I love him, he's Peter.
I have lost everything thanks to Christ, my house, my family, my beloved St. Petersburg, my friends and even my dog, there are few who have helped on this lonely road and to them little ones, in Christ I thank you...
Dear traditional friends, be more open to Divine Love and Neo-Catholics work your salvation with fear and trembling, let's leave the hypocrisy we both groups have... YES, we need to return to the traditions of old but with our trust put in Christ, because in the end we can do nothing without Him.
We are living in dark times and the destroyer has been revealed, the faith is being eclipsed and it is not the time to accuse Vatican II (despite its obvious errors), because the council cannot go to hell, but the souls can, let’s advance with the true pope and the Blessed Virgin to the desert and trust in Jesus Mercy.
As for me, I hope that God will have Mercy on my soul but I will never deny His Justice and she comes from High above and will bring down all those who love the world, will cast the hypocrite into eternal fire and in body and soul will place the false prophet in hell... it's time to battle while we flee to the desert, but nothing will be achieved with our own strength, without Jesus we will not achieve anything, so let's get up: Pray for souls, teach and correct with Love.
A big hug in Jesus Christ. Amen
Dr. Rafael González Author of: Destroyer, the treasure of the heavens and only my love you need books. Blogs: yuca2111.blogspot.com yucanation.blogspot.com Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXxYAbbG4hnU8B…