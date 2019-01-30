Clicks335
Wikileaks Publishes Francis' Deceitful Letter to Cardinal Burke
WikiLeaks (January 30) released Pope Francis' December 2016 letter to Cardinal Raymond Burke, then patron of the Order of Malta.
The letter comments on the Order's famous 2016/2017 controversy, caused by the Order's Grand Chancellor Albrecht Boeselager who had approved the distribution of condoms and contraceptives in Myanmar.
As a consequence, Grand Master Matthew Festing asked Boeselager to resign. But Boeselager appealed to Francis who reinstated him and ousted Festing in January 2017.
The leaked letter was written to Cardinal Burke over a month before the ousting.
Francis makes Burke believe in the letter that he, Francis, would be "very disappointed" if Boeselager had been aware of the distribution of contraceptive and had not ended this.
But the letter turned out to be a con job because at the end Francis supported the condom distributor and punished the reformers.
#newsRwrdmcuswn
The letter comments on the Order's famous 2016/2017 controversy, caused by the Order's Grand Chancellor Albrecht Boeselager who had approved the distribution of condoms and contraceptives in Myanmar.
As a consequence, Grand Master Matthew Festing asked Boeselager to resign. But Boeselager appealed to Francis who reinstated him and ousted Festing in January 2017.
The leaked letter was written to Cardinal Burke over a month before the ousting.
Francis makes Burke believe in the letter that he, Francis, would be "very disappointed" if Boeselager had been aware of the distribution of contraceptive and had not ended this.
But the letter turned out to be a con job because at the end Francis supported the condom distributor and punished the reformers.
#newsRwrdmcuswn