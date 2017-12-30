Clicks729
Amoris Laetitia Spreads Heresies
The Filial Correction, published in September, does not accuse Pope Francis of having proclaimed heresies in Amoris Laetitia but to promote their diffusion in the Church, according to Father Serafino Lanzetta.
Lanzetta is a Franciscan Friar of the Immaculate who signed the Filial Correction and who teaches in Lugano, Switzerland.
Talking to La Fede Quotidiana (December 28) he claims that Francis has never said clearly that remarried divorces are allowed to receive Holy Communion. Lanzetta seems not aware of the fact that Francis has attempted to turn exactly this opinion into an “authentic magisterium”.
Picture: © Marko Vombergar, Aleteia, CC BY, #newsHbnoghulfa
