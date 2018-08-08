Two Heros Who Have Resisted the Evil Western Regimes





Source: At her side, as always, she will have the support and the comfort of her husband's presence, as evident in this photo.We wish them a very prompt and definitive recovery !Source: palaestinafelix.blogspot.com

The wonderful Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad has started therapy for a malignant breast lump, fortunately identified in the very early stages!The couple you see depicted in the picture has spent the past seven years facing day after day a continuous struggle to defend all the families of Syria, threatened by a monstrous Western plan that envisaged for Syria a future of tyranny and oppression under fanatics of unusual cruelty.Each of the two was the rock and the support of the other and, together, like all the couples blessed by love, they sacrificed themselves and gave everything they had.Now Asthma has discovered that she has a breast tumor nodule, fortunately identifying it in the very early stages of development.A short therapy should be sufficient to stop its growth and to destroy it, just as the last cancer cells of Western backed takfiri terrorists on the territory of the Syrian motherland have been and are being destroyed.