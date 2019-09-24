Cardinal Versaldi Stabs Indianapolis Archbishop in the Back

The Congregation for Catholic Education under Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi suspended Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson’s June decree that withdrew the recognition of Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School as a Catholic institution.
The news was announced on September 23 by Jesuit-Father Bill Verbryke, the school’s president. Brebeuf can now resume presiding Novus-Ordo-Eucharists.
Verbryke had refused the archbishop’s instruction to fire a teacher living in a homosex pseudo-marriage.
To save the humiliated archbishop’s face, Verbryke practiced window dressing saying that the decree’s suspension was only “temporary” until a “final decision” is made - as if this decision would ever be reversed. Cardinal Versaldi is a stooge of Francis’ homosexualist Vatican regime.
