I BELIEVE | ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT

THE CHURCH OF THE WORD INCARNATE, VOLUME ONE, pages 21-27, by Cardinal Charles Journet.

prohibiting intrinsic evil, there are no privileges or exceptions for anyone.



I, RENE HENRY GRACIDA., with firm faith believe and profess each and everything that is contained in the Symbol of faith, namely:I believe in one God, the Father almighty, maker of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible. I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God,born of the Father before all ages. God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father; through him all things were made. For us men and for our salvation he came down from heaven, and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and became man. For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate, he suffered death and was buried, and rose again on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead and his kingdom will have no end. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life, who proceeds from the Father and the Son, who with the Father and the Son is adored and glorified, who has spoken through the prophets. I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church. I confess one baptism for the forgiveness of sins and I look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come. Amen.With firm faith, I also believe everything contained in the word of God, whether written or handed down in Tradition, which the Church, either by a solemn judgment or by the ordinary and universal Magisterium, sets forth to be believed as divinely revealed.I also firmly accept and hold each and everything definitively proposed by the Church regarding teaching on faith and morals.Moreover, I adhere with religious submission of will and intellect to the teachings which either the Roman Pontiff or the College of Bishops enunciate when they exercise their authentic Magisterium, even if they do not intend to proclaim these teachings by a definitive act.I believe that Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger was legitimately elected Pope by a Conclave of Cardinals and has legitimately led the Church under the name of Pope Benedict XVI.I believe that Pope Benedict XVI was criminally forced to resign the office of Pope and did so by means of a letter he read to a meeting of Cardinals, not assembled in Conclave, and that the resignation was not valid.at in his letter of resignation Pope Benedict resigned the Power of Jurisdiction but did not resign the Power of Orders, cf.by Cardinal Charles Journet. I believe that this act of Pope Benedict (a “sharing of the papacy” in the words of Archbishop Georg Ganswein, his Secretary) is an innovation, the legitimacy of which will have to be determined in history but is a reality with which we must presently live.I believe that the election of Jorge Maria Cardinal Bergolio in the Conclave of 2013 was perhaps either illicit or invalid or both because of the provisions of the Apostolic Constitutionpromulgated by Saint Pope John Paul II. That Apostolic Constitution prohibited the kind of conspiracy confessed to by the Cardinals of the ‘Saint Gallen Mafia’ which conspiracy was subject to an automatic excommunication. It is impossible for an excommunicated cardinal to be elected pope !!!I believe that until the election of Jorge Maria Cardinal Bergolio to the Chair of Peter is declared to be invalid by a Conclave of the Cardinals of the Church, he does, de facto, exercise the Power of Jurisdiction shared with him by Pope Benedict, as long as Pope Benedict is alive.I believe that in the event of the death of Pope Benedict XVI, assuming that he pre-deceases Jorge Maria Bergolio, aka Francis, if becomes imperative that the Dean of the College of Cardinals summon a Conclave of the College of Cardinals to determine whether or not the “sharing of the papacy” by Pope Benedict was valid and consequently whether the election of Cardinal Bergolio was valid and if it is determined that it was not, to then declare the See of Peter vacant and to set the date for a new Conclave to elect the next Pope.I believe that in the interval of time prior to the next Conclave to elect the next Pope, with regard to all of the acts of Francis which either formally or accidentally contradict or oppose divine revelation, i.e. everything contained in the word of God, whether written or handed down in Tradition, which the Church, either by a solemn judgment or by the ordinary and universal Magisterium, sets forth to be believed as divinely revealed, all Catholics can legitimately withhold assent from such acts.I believe that every Catholic layperson has a moral obligation, following the example of the Catholics of the Fourth Century with regard to the heresy of Arius, to give vocal or written expression of opposition to all clergy who teach or preach any doctrine or praxis that contradicts divine revelation, i.e. everything contained in the word of God, whether written or handed down in Tradition, which the Church, either by a solemn judgment or by the ordinary and universal Magisterium, sets forth to be believed as divinely revealed.I believe that the only way Catholics can prepare themselves for whatever Our Lord Jesus Christ plans as the means of resolving the present crisis in the Church is to strengthen the supernatural virtues of faith, hope, and love within themselves through prayer, especially Liturgical prayer and adoration of our Eucharistic Lord while deepening their understanding of what they believe through study of the writings of the Doctors of the Church.I believe that the pastoral norms issued by some bishops applying the teaching contained inare at least heterodoxical if not heretical and are doing much harm to the faithful.I believe that because of its Divinely established nature, the discipline of the sacraments must never contradict the revealed word of God and the consequent faith of the Church in the absolute indissolubility of a ratified and consummated marriage.I believe that the Encyclicalof Saint Pope John Paul II is perhaps the most important magisterial teaching of any pope in the 20th Century and that denial of the truth contained in that Encyclical that there exists such a category of human acts that are intrinsically evil and therefore absolutely prohibited for man. When it is a matter of the moral normsI believe that, as the Church teaches, persons who suffer from an inordinate attraction to others of the same sex are to be loved and ministered to in order to help them remain chaste and avoid those sexual acts which have been revealed in Sacred Scripture to be evil.