Priest Accused of Murder of Person Whose Funeral He Celebrated

Father Francisco Javier Bautista, the rector of Cristo Salvator Parish, Mexico City, is alleged to have killed Hugo Leonardo Avendaño Chávez, 29, whose funeral he celebrated.A seminarian and recent graduate in Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy, Avendaño had known and collaborated with Father Bautista for at least ten years.On June 11, Avendaño arrived in his Chrysler at Bautista’s parish at 11:04 p.m. Both left the presbytery at 3:16 a.m. (June 12) in the Chrysler whose movements were recorded on surveillance cameras.They drove to the south-western part of Mexico City where Avendaño was struck in the face and the body and then strangled.Father Bautista is a recognized personality in the Church of Mexico City. He wrote different books and was a point of reference of the oligarch journalists.He disappeared after Avendaño's funeral and was later apprehended by the police.