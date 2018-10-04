Clicks71
Cardinal Müller Confirms: Francis’ Stopped His Investigation
Pope Francis personally halted an investigation against Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor (+2017). This was confirmed by the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Müller.
Murphy-O’Connor was accused of having abused a teenage girl in the 1960s. The police investigated the accusation and decided it could not be substantiated and therefore dropped the case.
Nevertheless, during the 2011 abuse hysteria, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith started an investigation.
Müller told LifeSiteNews.com (October 3), that he is “bound by Pontifical Secret” about the case. But he affirmed that the investigation could not be conducted according to Church protocol because it was stopped [by Francis].
Francis has a history of protecting modernists in troubles, among them the Cardinals Danneels, Maradiaga and McCarrick, responsible for Bergoglio's election.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBorlamlusf
