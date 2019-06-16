Clicks73
Archdiocese Ten Times Biggert than Vatican Doesn’t Have to Reveal Use of Billions

An administrative court in Cologne, Germany, ruled Thursday that the local archdiocese doesn’t have to reveal what it does with the billions it receives from Catholic taxpayers each year.

An anti-Church journalism group Correctiv had sued for the information.

The archdiocese's annual income of almost 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) is protected by the church’s constitutionally guaranteed autonomy.

The Vatican revenues is about $315 million.

