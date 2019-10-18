What Interest Does the Ford Foundation Have in the Amazon Synod Ideology?

At the October 17 Synod's presser, clear questions received whishy-washy answers.
Edward Pentin asked Porto Velho Archbishop Roque Paloschi, President of the Brazilian Bishops' Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI), why his organisation accepted more than two million dollars from the pro-abortion and pro-homosex Ford Foundation and whether the money was used for the Synod.
A waffling Paloschi admitted that the numbers were correct and the budget was checked by the bishops and the State, but he didn't answer the why-question.
Sandro Magister asked the Vatican prefect of Communication, Paolo Ruffini, why compared to previous years, there is no information about the Synod’s small circle groups and Francis’ three Synod interventions, he further wanted to know from Rufini data from the Amazonian region and information about Francis' Pachamama worship.
Like Paloschi, Ruffini took refuge in waffling. He spoke about “collective discernment” and “collective process” and presented the Pachamama adoration as "planting a tree” and as “just a prayer during the day of St Francis.”
An indigenous woman confronted Father Justino Sarmento with Bishop Kräutler’s insulting claim that natives "don’t understand celibacy."
Sarmento ignored the question saying that “people from every culture in the world can live in celibacy."
