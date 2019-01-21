Clicks43
Ecumenism Is Recipe for Failure: Empty Pews At Francis’ Ecumenical Vespers
Pope Francis celebrated Vespers for the beginning of the “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity” in the St Paul Outside the Walls' Basilica, Rome (January 18).
The ecumenical event was a failure: There seemed to be nearly as much people in the regressional procession than participating in the ceremony (video below).
Since 2017, the Vatican has not disclosed the number of visitors at Papal public encounters as they are shrinking since Francis became pope.
Francis' liberal and ecumenical approach is an impressive recipe for failure.
