Cardinal Marx, Nothing Bad In Gay Partnerships

Respecting marriage doesn’t mean a "discrimination" of gay unions according to Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx.

Talking to the fake news webpage welt.de (December 23) Marx praised gay relationships, “That there are such partnerships, is fine. That’s how it is in this world." He added, "I cannot find something bad when people vouch and be responsible for each other.”

For Marx the difference between marriage and gay pseudo-marriage is only a matter of words. He only insists that the term "marriage" should not be used for gay pseudo-marriages.

Cardinal Ratzinger stated in July 2003 in a Vatican document that all Catholics are obliged to oppose the legal recognition of gay unions.

Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Erzbischöfliches Ordinariat München, CC BY-SA, #newsPxgrjwvcqz
aderito
Catholics ,resist these heresies ,This Cardinal is contradicting ,the gospel and the Church , he should repent or resign ,
Stonka Ziemniaczana
The most discriminating individual in the universe is God Himself: vide Sodom & Gomorrah.
Card. Marx should instruct God to be more tolerant.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
As a friend of mine used to say "The head on that and the price of cabbage!"
Jungerheld
Thank you for your thoughtful, excellent response @Uncle Joe! Gloria.tv is the best. More Catholics ought to be here!
Uncle Joe
More blithering nonsense from Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx (aka- Rhino). Unfortunately he's not the only pro-sodomy voice within the Catholic Church.

The only discrimination which is valid in a civil society is based on virtue (the behaviors of people). We have a natural right to be disgusted by anti-Christian behavior, that which mocks God (Biblical truth), mocks science and mocks … More
mccallansteve
No, nothing bad except the loss of an immortal soul. Those who lead others to hell will be given a deeper place and more pain and sorrow in hell. Are you listening, Cardinal?
Católicos Apostólicos
Apostate
Josefine
Nothing bad?
"If there is a man who lies with a male as those who lie with a woman, both of them have committed a detestable act. They shall surely be put to death. Their bloodguiltiness is upon them!" Leviticus 20,13
The death rate: Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 70 million people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 35 million people have died of HIV. Globally, 36.7 … More
