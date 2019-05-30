“I Didn't Criticize the Pope, I Asked Him For Clarity" – Dutch Cardinal Eijk

Picture: John Henry Westen, Willem Eijk, LifeSiteNews.com, #newsGqlvjitqak

“I did not criticize the pope," Utrecht Cardinal Willem Eijk insisted in a May 28 video-interview with LifeSiteNews.com, adding,"I just asked him for clarity with regard to some aspects of the doctrine, for instance intercommunion."Eijk said that it is the duty of a cardinal to do so. He stressed that clarity is also needed in the field of gender theory "because there is much confusion now about that in Church."Stating that every pope has his own qualities, he praises Francis for his "more pastoral approach" [as if clarity were not the first requirement for somebody who wants to be "pastoral."]