Gay Pseudo-Marriage Abolished – Bermuda Returns to Civilisation
Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, has returned to civilisation after a law abolishing gay pseudo-marriage entered into force on June 1.
Earlier on, the "Conservative" British Prime Minister and gas-princesse Theresa May called the forward-looking law “disappointing”.
Bermuda is after Slovenia the second country to abolish the pseudo-marriage.
Picture: © Brian Gratwicke, CC BY, #newsAkauizsttd
