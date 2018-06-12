Language
Gay Pseudo-Marriage Abolished – Bermuda Returns to Civilisation

Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, has returned to civilisation after a law abolishing gay pseudo-marriage entered into force on June 1.

Earlier on, the "Conservative" British Prime Minister and gas-princesse Theresa May called the forward-looking law “disappointing”.

Bermuda is after Slovenia the second country to abolish the pseudo-marriage.

Picture: © Brian Gratwicke, CC BY, #newsAkauizsttd
Fischl
congratulations !
