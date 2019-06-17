Cardinal Suggests that Displaying Cross is "Magical Rite"

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi who wears a pectoral cross, has suggested that displaying a cross is a “magical rite.”
Talking to Corriere.it (June 16) he attacked the Italian deputy prime-minister who displayed a rosary and cross insinuating that Savini was a “hypocrite.”
“We are not saved by external manifestations, but by a deep adherence to moral and existential choices,” he implicitly sent a vast majority of the population to hell.
In the case of those who do not meet this high standard, displaying a crucifix or kissing it is for Ravasi a “magical rite.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOsduncwqnp
