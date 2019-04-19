Catholic Church spokeswoman blasts athlete quoting St. Paul against homosexuality

Catholic Church spokeswoman Dame Lyndsay Freer (Diocese of Auckland, New Zealand) is sorry about a recent social posting made by rugby star Israel Folau, a Pentecostal Christian.Folau published a poster on Instagram last week reading, “Warning: Drunks, Homosexuals, Adulterers, Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolators, Hell Awaits You. Repent! Only Jesus Saves.”He added: “Those that are living in Sin will end up in hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”Both his team, NSW Warratahs, and Rugby Australia have indicated that they intend “to terminate his contract.”Dame Lyndsay told the “Herald”: “I feel very sorry for what Israel Folau has done. I don’t think he’s done himself and I don’t think he’s done our Christian faith any great service by saying what he’s said and putting it the way he did.”And, “Because that’s presenting God as a God of punishment and a God of vengeance, not a God of love, and mercy and compassion.”