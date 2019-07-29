Clicks193
en.news
11

Pontifical Universities Teach Heresy But Seminarians Don't Buy Into It

Many professors at the Pontifical Roman Universities oppose the historical truth of Sacred Scripture, according to Jonathan Arrington who taught at the Roman University Angelicum.

Arrington said at the "Roman Forum" in Gardone, Italy, (July 18) that according to his experience, the seminarians in Rome do not agree with their professors and recognize their errors.

Arrington is hopeful: "The troops that will be on the ground in a few decades look promising."

  • Report

  • Social networks

advoluntas@aol.com
Little poinson little poison there....lost faith. Hell welcomes everyone.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
  • Report
advoluntas@aol.com likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up