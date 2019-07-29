Pontifical Universities Teach Heresy But Seminarians Don't Buy Into It

Many professors at the Pontifical Roman Universities oppose the historical truth of Sacred Scripture, according to Jonathan Arrington who taught at the Roman University Angelicum.Arrington said at the "Roman Forum" in Gardone, Italy, (July 18) that according to his experience, the seminarians in Rome do not agree with their professors and recognize their errors.Arrington is hopeful: "The troops that will be on the ground in a few decades look promising."