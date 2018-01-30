New Community - "The Cassock Acts Like a Magnet"

Father Lawrence Carney announced in an email (January 23) that after four years of prayer, he has been approved on December 8 to accept men into the Canons Regular of St Martin of Tours. The new community is based in Saint Joseph, Missouri, in the diocese von Kansas City-St Joseph.The priest who wears a black cassock and Saturno clergy hat, is engaged in street evangelisation. OurSundayVisitor quotes him, “There’s something mysterious about the cassock; it acts like a magnet, drawing people to you”.Carney lives in the rectory of St Patricks’ parish in Saint Joseph and serves as chaplain to the Old Rite Benedictines of Mary, Queen of the Apostles.