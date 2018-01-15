Clicks716
Cardinal Distances Himself From Papal Award To Pro-Death-Activist
Utrecht Cardinal Willem Eijk has declared on the webpage of his archdiocese aartsbisdom.nl that he was “not involved” in honouring the pro-abortion politician Lilianne Ploumen with Pope Francis' Order of St Gregory the Great.
Cardinal Eijk reacted in response to many questions from the Netherlands and abroad. He was unaware of the fact that the award was requested for Ploumen.
Therefore it is still unclear who is accountable for this scandal.
Picture: Willem Jacobus Eijk, #newsEbyyxkfvrw
