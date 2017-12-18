Language
Intermediate Result of Gloria.tv’s Christmas Campaign

Gloria.tv is in in the middle of its Christmas fundraising campaign. This Advent we raised online about $ 5,000. In these last days before Christmas we still lack $5,000. Our priests, professional editors, journalists and programmers work for God’s sake. Nevertheless, the running of a major website implies a growing need for funds (servers, data centers, contractors, freelancers).

Can you help Gloria.tv to sustain and develop its mission as an international Catholic Social Media? We ask you kindly to do so.

Gloria.tv stands strong because you stand with us.

Please, show your support with a donation

Dr Stuart Reiss
I keep saying....stop putting money in the Sunday collection...to pay for the Bishop’s silk pyjamas....and give instead to GTV.....
Jungerheld
Gloria.tv and LifeSite News are both indispensable, two spokes in the same wheel.
BrAlexisBugnolo
Gloria TV does more than Lifesite! I encourage all to donate!
Seidenspinner
LifeSiteNews collected $126,034. They put more money in fundraising than you...
DefendTruth
Gloria.tv, you are edifying and entertaining.
