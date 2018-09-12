McCarrick Handed Out Money to Vatican Prelates

When Cardinal McCarrick visited Rome, he was "well-known" for handing out envelopes of money to bishops and cardinals around the Curia "to thank them for their work”, an anonymous Curial Cardinal told CatholicNewsAgency.com (September 11).The Cardinal added that the origin and intend of the money was not clear – but many accepted the cash anyway.McCarrick played a leading role in the Vatican finances. He was a member of Apsa, the administration of the patrimony of the Holy See. Until 2017 he was the ecclesial assistant of the foundation Centesimus annus pro Pontifice which also raises funds for the Vatican. He was succeded by his protegé, pro-gay Cardinal Joseph Tobin.Because of his liberal stances, McCarrick was very popular among the pro-gay oligarch media although his homosexual groping was well known to them.