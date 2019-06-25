Abuse with Abuse: 99,7% Outside of Church Institutions

The known Austrian psychiatrist Reinhard Haller stressed in a June 15 talk in Vienna that 99,7% of all abusers are not active in the area of Church institutions.According to Gloria.tv (June 17) Haller noticed that “there is no more effective form of social execution today than accusing someone of abuse.”He further explained that about 30% of the abuse accusations are false, pointing out that those accused often feel totally abandoned by the Church.There is an over-focus toward abuses in ecclesiastical milieus which leads to neglecting the other 99.7% of victims who suffered abuses, Haller stressed, adding that a hyper-sexualized society projects its own abusiveness onto the Church which has "done everything to draw the arrows onto herself."