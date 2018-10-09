Clicks77
Cardinal Ouellet Confuses The Facts, Turns Into Accuser of Francis
In his harsh October 7 reply to whistle-blower Viganò, Curia Cardinal Marc Ouellet messes up the facts.
He claims that Pope Francis forgot about the information he obtained from Viganó about Cardinal McCarrick because, on the same day, he received many other nuncios and was overloaded with information.
This is not true. Viganò did not inform Francis about Cardinal McCarrick on June 21 when the two met for the first time in the context of a big audience for many nuncios but two days later, on June 23, when Viganó was granted a private audience.
This second audience took place after Francis' Sunday Mass until the Angelus at 12.00 and lasted for forty (!) minutes. This was the only audience Francis granted on that morning.
Thus Ouellet's apologia turns into an accusation: Ouellet admits that Francis was informed about McCarrick and there is no reason why he should have "forgotten" the explosive information he received from Viganó.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsSdwixuqznr
He claims that Pope Francis forgot about the information he obtained from Viganó about Cardinal McCarrick because, on the same day, he received many other nuncios and was overloaded with information.
This is not true. Viganò did not inform Francis about Cardinal McCarrick on June 21 when the two met for the first time in the context of a big audience for many nuncios but two days later, on June 23, when Viganó was granted a private audience.
This second audience took place after Francis' Sunday Mass until the Angelus at 12.00 and lasted for forty (!) minutes. This was the only audience Francis granted on that morning.
Thus Ouellet's apologia turns into an accusation: Ouellet admits that Francis was informed about McCarrick and there is no reason why he should have "forgotten" the explosive information he received from Viganó.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsSdwixuqznr