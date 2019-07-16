Gänswein Earnestly: One Could Study Theology "Well" in Germany, no Gay-Infiltration

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the private secretary of Benedict XVI, experienced "no homosexual infiltration" during his priestly formation in the 1980s in Freiburg, Germany, he recounts in a video produced by the Austrian Heiligenkreuz Abbey (13 July).Gänswein adds that one could study "well" at the [depraved] theological faculty of Freiburg University, Germany. The theological faculty and the seminary offered him sufficient "food" for his intellectual and spiritual maturation, he says revealing his theological unpretentiousness.At that time, the radical-liberal Oskar Saier was Freiburg archbishop. This did not impede Gänswein to become Saier's private secretary in 1994.One year before, Saier caused a worldwide scandal by publishing a "pastoral letter" together with the later cardinals Walter Kasper and Karl Lehman which demanded, in open confrontation with Church teaching and John Paul II, to admit active adulterers to Holy Communion.