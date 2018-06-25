Church [Allegedly] Has “Shortcomings” with Homosexuals - New Zealand Cardinal Believes

New Zealand Herald

In New Zealand, 55% of the population have no religion. Only 30% identify as Christians, down from 49% at a 2006 Census, according to a recent report.The two main excuses for justifying the apostasy were [alleged] Church teachings on homosexuality and hell, although a majority of Christians in the country are liberal pro-gay Protestants who believe in universal salvation without hell.Nevertheless New Zealand's liberal pro-gay Cardinal John Dew of Wellington used the recent report in order to engage in gay-propaganda.According to(June 21), Dew accused the Church of having fallen short, “especially with regards to particular groups in society, such as the LGBT community, who have felt a very real sense of rejection through the Church.”In reality, the Church, unlike Dew, encourages these people to reject their vices and to convert.