Cancer Cells Die In 42 Days: This Famous Austrian’s Juice Cured Over 45k People From Cancer & Other Incurable Diseases! (Recipe)
The core of the Breuss Cancer Cure is a rigid diet, which consists of a 42-day fast in combination with special vegetable juices and teas. Additional recommendations are included, for instance, to avoid so-called water veins. According to Breuss’s theory, cancer requires solid food to survive in the body.
The claims of efficacy are not supported by acceptable evidence and there are no reliable scientific data to support the claimed mode of action.
It is likely that the recommended fast could be dangerous for cancer patients because there is a potential risk of general malnutrition. As Breuss bans conventional cancer treatment while patients undergo his treatment, there is a risk that patients will discontinue conventional treatment.
Scientific examinations of the benefits and dangers of Breuss Cancer Cure are lacking.
What is it?
Description
The core of the Breuss Cancer Cure is a rigid diet consisting of a 42-day fast in combination with special vegetable juices and teas. Additional recommendations are included, for instance, to avoid so-called water veins
Rudolph Breuss was born in Austria in 1899. He first worked as an electrician, and later as a naturopath. He developed the Breuss Cancer Cure or Breuss Total Cancer Treatment. Breuss died in 1990.
Ingredients, application and dosage
He made this unique juice that provides exceptional outcomes for dealing with cancer. He has treated more than 45, 000 people who struggled with cancer and other incurable illness with this method. Brojs stated that cancer can endure only with the help of proteins.
He designed an unique eating regimen which lasts for 42 days, and he suggests drinking simply tea and his special vegetable juice, with beetroot as its main ingredient. During these 42 days, the cancer cells starve and die, while your total health is enhanced.
In order to prepare his special juice you need organic veggies. Here’s exactly what you’ll need:
Beetroot (55%),.
Carrots (20%),.
Celery root (20%),.
Potatoes (3%).
Radishes (2%).
You simply need to put all the components in a blender and blend them all well. That’s it, you prepare to start your treatment.
Simply keep in mind not to exaggerate it with the consumption of the juice, beverage as much as your body needs.
Beetroot is plentiful in anti-oxidants, C, B1, B2, B6 vitamins, folic and pantothenic acid, and the minerals– potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, sodium, iron, zinc, beetroot is thought about to be one of the most health useful veggies. The red color in beets comes from magenta pigments referred to as betacyanins.
A variety of research studies have actually confirmed beetroot is incredibly beneficial in treatment against leukemia and cancer.
First of all, beets are abundant in betaine, which is an amino acid with effective anticancer properties. Plus, it’s a strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and detoxing representative. Research studies verify that betaine damages cells in the growth tissue.
Beetroot can be used for the treatment of lots of kinds of cancer and the findings of one study exposed that 100% of topics dealing with cancer favorably responded to beet treatment.
It’s beneficial for pregnant women due to the fact that it contains high levels of folic acid. It enhance the function of the liver and gall bladder, avoiding constipation. It assists with headaches, toothaches, dysentery, bone issues, skin problems and menstrual discomforts. It’s a real all-purpose medical plant which need to be an essential part of every diet.
The treatment is described in three books written by Breuss, but it is not clear whether the publishers have changed, added or left out original statements. For example, the English translation of Breuss’ book does not mention that he did not allow radiation treatment and injections concurrently with his treatment. Further amendments were written by Thomar.
Breuss rigidly stipulated that cancer patients are not allowed to drink or eat anything other than the juices and teas he recommended for a period for 42 days. He gave strict instructions about the preparation and ingestion of specific juices and teas. Juices include beetroot, carrots, celeriac, black radish and potatoes in cases where the patient has been diagnosed with cancer of the liver. All vegetables had to be organically grown and vegetable sediments were to be removed. The maximum ingested amount of juice was 500 ml per day.
Breuss allotted three teas for all types of cancers: “sage tea”, “kidney tea” and “cranesbill tea”. “Sage tea” includes Salvia officinalis (sage), Hypericum perforatum (St. John’s wort), Mentha piperita (peppermint) and Melissa officinalis (balm) in a specific ratio. The tea could be taken as desired. “Kidney tea” includes horsetail Equisetum arvense (balm), Urtica dioica (stinging nettle), Polygonum aviculare (knotgrass) and Hypericum perforatum (St. John’s wort), at a special ratio and to be taken only for the first three weeks. “Cranesbill tea” includes Geranium robertianum (red cranesbill) and only one half cup of cold tea should be ingested per day. For special types of cancer, additional teas are recommended. The use of sugar was not permitted.
In cases of leukemia, patients would have to drink the recommended teas and juices, but could eat anything else with the exception of meat soup, beef, pork and reheated food (the English translation mentions beef soup, pork, chemical food additives, burnt food and fats).
Breuss further stipulated that patients should not start the Breuss Cancer Cure immediately after surgery, but should wait for at least two to five months. No concurrent treatments were permitted during the treatment. He recommended fresh air and exercise, and smoking should be stopped. Furthermore, the patient should not be lying above so-called “water veins” (sources of ground radiation) and should avoid moth powder, insecticides, aerosol cans or air fresheners in the house. Breuss stated that patients who had completed the Breuss Cancer Cure should never again eat reheated food, but could be allowed to gradually start eating salt-reduced, light food, and should drink approximately 60 ml of the vegetable juice per day for another two to four weeks.
Additional instructions were added in 1987: patients should have one or two bowls of onion broth a day (only the liquid). To support the heart, patients should take 20 to 40 drops of Crataegus oxyacantha (hawthorn) tincture. People with diabetes should continue insulin treatment.
Instructions published in 1990: for substitution of calcium and potassium, patients should drink a tea made from Plantago lanceolata (plantain lance), Plantago major (broad-leaved plantain), Cetraria islandica (Iceland moss), Pulmonaria officinalis (lungwort), Glechoma hederacea (ground ivy), Verbascum thapsus (mullein) and Ligusticum mutellina (Meum mutellina herb). Patients with liver or gall bladder problems should drink a broth of bean pods instead of onion broth.
Claims of efficacy
Breuss claimed that since 1950 he has successfully treated more than 2000 patients. He estimated that since 1986, an additional 40 000 patients with cancer and other “incurable diseases” had been healed by the used of his methods. As proof he cited testimonials and letters of thanks written in the period from 1971 to 1985. Breuss claimed that treatment failures could only occur if his instructions were not strictly adhered to. He believed that about one million people could be healed, “if the so-called cancer research and the orthodox medicine would be with me instead against me.”
Mechanism of action/alleged indications
Breuss postulated that cancer cells live exclusively on solid foods (“…the only patients that died were patients that were given something to eat.”). He claimed that cancer cells are not able to feed on vegetable juices and cancer cells die if patients only ingest vegetable juices and special teas for a period of 42 days. Breuss quoted Bruno Vornarburg who said that the carcinogenic process feeds on proteins and that a tumor can not continue to exist if the patient lives on a protein-free diet. Furthermore, Breuss claimed that after a protein-free diet, the body attacks and destroys the tumor like “surgery without a knife”. Breuss believed his intervention was not only a cure, but that it also served preventively against cancer.
