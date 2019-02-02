Clicks37
Archbishop Gänswein Keeps His Post
Marco Tosatti denies claims that the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household headed by Archbishop Georg Gänswein will be abolished.
According to Tosatti, a rumored Motu Proprio will not be published.
Tosatti does not know whether a decision to abolished the Prefecutre was revised or whether there was a misunderstanding in connection with the abolishment of the Commission Ecclesia Dei.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsXmtgvudeuf
