Archbishop Gänswein Keeps His Post

Marco Tosatti denies claims that the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household headed by Archbishop Georg Gänswein will be abolished.

According to Tosatti, a rumored Motu Proprio will not be published.

Tosatti does not know whether a decision to abolished the Prefecutre was revised or whether there was a misunderstanding in connection with the abolishment of the Commission Ecclesia Dei.

