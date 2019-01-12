Clicks58
Cardinal Marx Doesn't Like Term "Christian Occident", Calls It "Ostracizing"
The term “Christian occident” should not be used because it allegedly "excludes others", Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx said during a talk in Berlin on January 10.
According to the German bishops' news agency KNA, Marx pointed out that in Europe different religions live together in peace, and each of them has its own claim to truth [contradicting each other].
In May 2018, Marx slammed the decision of the Bavarian state to display crosses in public buildings.
If Marx wants terms inclusive of people of all groups of society he should use the term "idiot".
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsUgyjvuuyhs
According to the German bishops' news agency KNA, Marx pointed out that in Europe different religions live together in peace, and each of them has its own claim to truth [contradicting each other].
In May 2018, Marx slammed the decision of the Bavarian state to display crosses in public buildings.
If Marx wants terms inclusive of people of all groups of society he should use the term "idiot".
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsUgyjvuuyhs