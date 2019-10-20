Commissioner Refused: The Heralds of the Gospel Are Fighting Back

"We venerate you as bishops of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and, as such, you are the object of our esteem.



But we must declare that we do not recognise Your Eminence as a "Commissioner" of the Private Association of Faithful "Heralds of the Gospel", of which I am the legitimately elected president.



First, because the decree which has been read here is addressed to a "Public Association of the Faithful," but the Heralds of the Gospel are a "Private Association of the Faithful."



By their nature, both are essentially different, Your Eminence. It is as if an officer of justice came to the house of "Antonio Lopez" with a notification for "Pedro Rodriguez. Mr. Lopez should not receive that notice, because there is a factual error. Likewise, the Heralds of the Gospel cannot receive a decree that is addressed to another association.



Secondly, because the institution of the Heralds of the Gospel, being a "Private Association of the Faithful," is not subject to a commissioning, as established by the limits of canon law, based on natural law.



To put a Private Association under a commissioner violates the sacred and inviolable right of the faithful to associate in the Church with their own statutes and authorities.



Therefore, if the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, an organism on which we depend directly, does not take any action, we consider the case as terminated. This is what I had to say to Your Eminence and to Your Excellency."

Felipe Eugenio Lecaros Concha, the president of the Private Association of Faithful of Pontifical "Right Heralds of the Gospel," and his General Council, welcomed on October 17 the commissioners imposed by the Vatican on their group. Concha told the commissioner, Cardinal José Aparecido Gonçalves de Almeida, and his assistant the following,