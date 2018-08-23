Why Francis Promotes Liberal Cardinal Danneels

An anonymous cardinal has told English journalist Damian Thompson why Pope Francis invited pro-gay Cardinal Godfried Danneels to the Synod of the Family (2014), although Danneels had covered up abuses."To thank him for votes [in the 2013 conclave]" - the cardinal said according to Thompson (Twitter, August 20).But Danneels' invitation by Francis to the synod caused a public scandal.Danneels retired in January 2010. In April of the same year he told the nephew of then Brugge Bishop Robert Vangheluwe, a liberal, to remain silent about homosexual abuses he suffered from his uncle.Danneels was a member of the so called St Gallen mafia, a group of cardinals and bishops that started in 1996 a secret plot (“no notes”, “discretion required”) to elect a liberal pope - preferably Jorge Bergoglio.