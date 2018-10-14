Has Pope Francis led priests and faithful into a trap?

Cardinal Wuerl and Pope FrancisIn the height of the regurgitated sex abuse scandal, Pope Francis appeared to encourage Cardinal Wuerl to go to the shepherds in his care, listen to them intently, and respond.Upon meeting with his priests, Cardinal Wuerl emerged making it clear he had heard their resounding desire for him to retire, I believe he even said, "sooner than later". And so he returned to Rome asking Pope Francis to accept his resignation - not related to the "scandal" but a resignation offered three years earlier, a mandatory procedure upon reaching age 75.Pope Francis' acceptance of Cardinal Wuerl's resignation clearly was against his wishes, referring to Wuerl as an "unfair scapegoat".How are the priests and faithful whom they shepherd in the Archdiocese of Washington to take this? It seems as if they were led into a trap. They spoke their mind, sometimes with emotion, and are now charged by their pope with making an "unfair" request, forcing their shepherd to become a "scapegoat".If it is not the priests and faithful who are responsible for this "unfair" treatment, it would be good for Pope Francis to articulate who he believes is responsible.