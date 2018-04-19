Clicks111
Rome Yanks Largest Pro-Life Poster in Its History
"Rome Will Lose The Faith and Become the Seat of Anti-Christ"
www.churchmilitant.com/…/rome-yanks-larg…
Mayor claims pro-life display violates 'civil rights'
Roman authorities have removed from a busy street near the Vatican the www.affaritaliani.it pro-life poster in the history of Italian pro-life activism. The huge poster, spanning three stories, features the image of an 11-week-old unborn child, and was part of a chain of demonstrations promoted by pro-life group ProVita Onlus to recall 40 years of legal abortion in Italy. The poster, which had been legally granted a permit to be posted from April 3–15, was taken down by Mayor Virginia Raggi after a mere three days.
www.churchmilitant.com/…/rome-yanks-larg…
www.churchmilitant.com/…/rome-yanks-larg…
Mayor claims pro-life display violates 'civil rights'
Roman authorities have removed from a busy street near the Vatican the www.affaritaliani.it pro-life poster in the history of Italian pro-life activism. The huge poster, spanning three stories, features the image of an 11-week-old unborn child, and was part of a chain of demonstrations promoted by pro-life group ProVita Onlus to recall 40 years of legal abortion in Italy. The poster, which had been legally granted a permit to be posted from April 3–15, was taken down by Mayor Virginia Raggi after a mere three days.
www.churchmilitant.com/…/rome-yanks-larg…