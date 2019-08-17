New York: First Wave of Abuse Lawsuits, One Regards Cardinal McCarrick

State Child Victims Act

Picture: James Grein, Copyright: ChurchMilitant.com

The first wave of lawsuits filed on August 14 under the New Yorkcomprised 169 allegations according to NYDailyNews.com (August 14).One of them was filed by James Grein, 61, against Cardinal McCarrick who allegedly “molested” Grein, the first boy he baptized, between the age of 12 and 17.Grein said at a press conference at St. Patrick’s Cathedral that he confessed McCarrick’s “molestations” in 1988 to John Paul II who responded with a blank stare.Jeff Herman, an abuse attorney, guessed that about 60% of the lawsuits will be against the Catholic Church [because the Church pays out big compensations].After his election in 2013, Pope Francis de facto rehabilitated the ultra-liberal McCarrick and started promoting his protégées.