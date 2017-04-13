Novena to Saint Monica April 25-May 3

Clicks 63

Novena - Oremus

O exemplary mother of the great St. Augustine, you perseveringly pursued your wayward son,

not with wild threats but with prayerful cries to Heaven.

Intercede for all mothers today, that they may learn to draw their children to God.

Teach them to remain close to their children, even the prodigal sons and daughters who have sadly gone astray.

Dear St. Monica, troubled wife and mother, many sorrows pierced your heart during your lifetime,

yet you never despaired or lost faith.

With confidence, persistence and profound faith, you obtained the conversions

of your beloved husband Patricius and your beloved son, Augustine.

Grant me that same fortitude, patience and trust in the Lord.

Intercede for me, dear St. Monica, that God may favorably hear my plea for:

(state your petition here)

And grant me the grace to accept God’s Will in all things.

Through Jesus Christ, Our Lord, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, One God forever and ever.

Amen