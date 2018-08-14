Clicks120
Vatican Cardinal Promotes Ecclesiastic Antisemitism
Cardinal Kurt Koch, the President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, has put "antisemitism" and the Mission to the Jews on the same level,
"It is important for me that [...] nobody on the Christian side may come up with the idea that anti-Semitism and anti-Judaism are in any way justified, and that Christian missionary work must or ought to be pursued", Koch wrote in a commentary for the German bishops' news agency KNA.
Koch contradicted Christ's mandate to convert Jews [and all the people] to the Church while commenting on a recent ambiguous text published by the former Benedict XVI.
Speaking for all Christianity, Koch insists that there may be no attempts to "evangelise" human beings of Jewish origin.
These theories are antisemitic because the exclude Jews from the Church and the salvation in Christ and they oppose the Church which started through evangelisation of the Jews and has practiced this ever since.
