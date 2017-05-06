Clicks9
Hey Francis, how about praying to .... Goliath
Catholics pray to St. Paul. Pope Francis prays to Saul (homily on May 5 in St. Martha):
"Today, in a special way, let us pray to Saul for those in the Church who are rigid: for the rigid who are sincere, as he was, who have zeal, but are mistaken. And for the rigid who are hypocrites, those who live a double life, those of whom Jesus said, ‘Do what they say, but not what they do.’ Let us pray today for the rigid.”
(N.B.: By the way: Bashing the rigid Catholics once a week is less inflationary
Full report of the homily: en.radiovaticana.va/…/1310198
