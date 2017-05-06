Hey Francis, how about praying to .... Goliath

"Today, in a special way, let us pray to Saul for those in the Church who are rigid: for the rigid who are sincere, as he was, who have zeal, but are mistaken. And for the rigid who are hypocrites, those who live a double life, those of whom Jesus said, ‘Do what they say, but not what they do.’ Let us pray today for the rigid.”

Catholics pray to St. Paul. Pope Francis prays to Saul (homily on May 5 in St. Martha):(N.B.: By the way: Bashing the rigid Catholics once a week is less inflationaryFull report of the homily: en.radiovaticana.va/…/1310198