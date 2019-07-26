Why are 1.1 million children being forced to accept radical transgender lies in NYC?

Your voice will help protect 1.1 million children under attack by the transgender revolution in 1,800 schools in New York City.
Please take a stand today. Because the radical pro-transgender program launched by NYC Department of Education will go into effect this 2019-20 school year.
“Guidelines to Support Transgender and Gender Expansive Students,” a document published by NYC Department of Education, reads like a communist gulag memo designed to destroy the innocence of our children.
For example:
-- Schools will facilitate “formal gender transition” for students.
-- Students will tell their teachers what pronouns to use.
-- Teachers will be forced to adopt pro-transgender terminology.
-- Male and female sports teams will be forced to accept players according to their “gender identity asserted at school,” rather than their true biological sex;
-- Restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms assigned to girls must be open to boys who “identify” as girls.
Will you please use your voice to oppose this ungodly madness and defend the innocence of our children?
Please act now.
Sign your peaceful protest to New York City’s Department of Education.
The American College of Pediatricians warns: "Conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse."
Children should never be exposed to unnatural behavior and brazen pro-transgender activism. It’s immoral, harmful and confusing.
Addressing this issue, Cardinal Raymond Burke has stated: “Gender theory is an invention, an artificial creation. It is impossible to have an identity that does not respect the proper nature of man and that of woman. It is madness that will cause immense damage in society and in the lives of those who support this theory.”
