Pope Francis, Soros “Illegal Slush Fund,” Pope Benedict’s Abdication & Financial Blackmail
Posted on February 4, 2018 by Scoop
Saturday, February 03, 2018
Ganesh Sahathevan is a Fellow at the ACD’s Economic Warfare Institute.
The ACD/EWI team specializes in economic warfare, purposeful interference in civilian infrastructure, including the financial markets, transnational criminal and terrorist organizations. ACD fellow Sahathevan said Pope Francis’s closest collaborator has “an illegal slush fund financed by George Soro”:
“Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, the so-called “Vice Pope” given his close association with Pope Francis, has refused to answer questions concerning his work with a number of NGOs funded by billionaire George Soros.Cardinal Oscar has also refused to answer queries concerning any funding he, or entities associated with him, may have received from Soros…”
“… It does appear as if the “Vice Pope” is on some campaign to change the Vatican from within, and that he is doing so with what amounts to an illegal slush fund financed by George Soros.” (realpolitikasia.blogspot.com, “‘Vice Pope’ Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga does not deny being funded by George Soros,and working with the ‘Catholic Spring’ movement ,”February 9, 2017),[acdemocracy.org/ourteam/], [realpolitikasia.blogspot.ro/…/vice-pope-cardi…]
Financial expert Sahathevan, also, reported that the most powerful official in Francis’s Vatican, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, apparently knew that funds not appearing. on “official balance sheets” could be illegal and he may be covering up illegal slush funds and asked Francis & Parolin to “come clean”:
“As reported yesterday
“realpolitikasia.blogspot.ro/…/vice-pope-cardi…”
“In the above story it was concluded that Oscar appears to be in charge of a slush fund financed by George Soros, which is intended to be used for purposes Oscar sees fit, which may include financing of a ‘Catholic Spring.'”
“While that story was the result of an independent investigation by this writer it does seem that the Vatican’s Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, Cardinal George Pell, may have uncovered the existence of similar financial structures, even if he did not quite understand what it is he had uncovered.”
“In late 2014 Pell announced that he had ‘discovered that … some hundreds of millions of euros were tucked away in particular sectional accounts (of departments within the Vatican ) and did not appear on the Vatican’s balance sheet.’
“What was even more interesting than that revelation was the reaction of the Vatican’s Director of the Holy See Press Office, Fr. Federico Lombardi, S.J, presumably acting under instructions from the Vatican;s Secretary Of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin:”
‘It should be observed that Cardinal Pell has not referred to illegal, illicit or poorly administered funds, but rather funds that do not appear on the official balance sheets of the Holy See or of Vatican City State, and which have become known to the Secretariat for the Economy during the current process of examination and revision of Vatican administration…'”
“This statement was curious for Pell did not actually say that the accounts were “illegal.’ If anything Pell seemed not to understand that financial entities of any sort often have secret reserves, In fact, Pell concluded with some satisfaction that his discovery meant that the Vatican was well able to finance its activities…”
“..It does seem as if there is some concern within the Vatican that slush funds such as that which appear to be controlled by Cardinal Oscar, that ought to have been reported and accounted for as required by Canon Law, remain secret. Wikileaks and in time other publications are going to make that task near impossible, and hence it is best that all concerned come clean.”
(realpolitikasia.blogspot.com, “Vice Pope” Cardinal Oscar’s Soros funding-Has the Vatican Bank acted as conduit , is it in breach of international AML,CTF and KYC regulations?,”February 14, 2017), [realpolitikasia.blogspot.ro/…/vice-pope-cardi…]
Sahathevan could have predicted that Francis’s chief adviser later in 2017, again, would be accused of financial corruption as reported by Edward Pentin:
“One of Pope Francis’ chief advisers on Church reform has rejected www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/cardinal-maradi… of financial corruption made in an Italian publication this week, but questions remain over diocesan accounting procedures…Honduran Cardinal Oscar Andrés Rodriguez Maradiaga… The documents, which the Register has obtained, show general figures denoting gross income for the archdiocese and spending running into millions of dollars, but with no particulars.”
“One source with a detailed knowledge of the issue told the Register the documentation omits $1.3 million that the Honduran government gave the archdiocese to be spent on Church projects.”[www.ncregister.com/…/cardinal-maradi…]
What financial expert Sahathevan apparently didn’t know was that Parolin and Pell were in a power struggle when he reported the above. Cardinal Pell was suppose to reform the Vatican corruption including the Secretary of State’s finances.
Parolin according to the Catholic Herald in a “series of power struggles” ended the outside audit and Vatican financial reform “even before” Pell was forced to return to Australia on old sex-abuse allegations. (“How Cardinal Parolin won the Vatican civil war,” November 9, 2017)
In the Pell power struggle shady and suspicious actions were taken by a employee of Parolin (Archbishop Angelo Becciu) on former Auditor General Libero Milone. The Auditor suspecting that he was being spied on brought in a external contractor who “determined” his computer was “infected with file copying spyware” according to LifeSiteNews.com in its September 28, 2017 article “Former Vatican auditor accused of spying says ‘shady games’ going on in Rome.”
The website The Eye Witness reported on shady and suspicious spying done on Pope Benedict and Pope Francis before and after the last conclave:
“It is now revealed that the NSA was tapping the phones and communications of the entire Vatican establishment, including Pope Benedict and Pope Francis before, during and after the Conclave. Is such a thing possible? Here is one of many reports:”
“sputniknews.com/…/Nothing-is-sacr……”
“In another report, from Al-Jazeera we read:
“Bergoglio ‘ had been a person of interest to the American secret services since 2005, according to Wikileaks’ it said.”
“The bugged conversations were divided into four categories: ‘leadership intentions’, ‘threats to financial systems’, ‘foreign policy objectives’ and ‘human rights’, it claimed.”
“Why the American Secret Service considered Cardinal Bergoglio a person of interest for the past eight years is an interesting question although the Secret Service like all other US agencies is widely believed to have been corrupted, so it remains unclear as to how one should assess this piece of information or what it was about the activities of the Cardinal that prompted their extreme interest. Still it is curious to say the very least…”
“…But if the Conclave was compromised in some way (and even if it wasn’t we do know that the NSA has been listening to electronic communications of high Churchmen in Rome and probably everywhere else) then this opens up a whole new avenue of inquiry.” [theeye-witness.blogspot.ro/…/a-compromised-c…]
Akacatholic.com reported that evidence points to financial blackmail possibly being involved in the Pope Benedict XVI abdication who was attempting to uncover “financial improprieties”:
“An anglocath.blogspot.ro/…/there-was-black… by Italian journalist Maurizio Blondet is making the rounds alleging that Pope Benedict XVI was blackmailed into abdication by forces allied with SWIFT (the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), which had a hand in the shutdown of ATM and bank card services at the Vatican in January of 2012.”
“According to Blondet:
There was a blackmail of Benedict XVI, coming from who knows where, through SWIFT. The underlying reasons for this have not been clarified, but it is clear that SWIFT has intervened directly in the management of affairs of the Church…”
“…It strikes me as interesting that more attention isn’t being paid to the role played by Ronaldo Hermann Schmitz, the acting President of the IOR [Vatican Bank] Board at the time, given his ties to Deutsche Bank.”
“I mean, one would think that the former Deutsche Bank Executive Director, even if unable to leverage his contacts within the German banking giant to forestall such a drastic move, would have at the very least been well aware of what was coming and could have perhaps taken steps to secure the services of another financial institution, as happened in short order soon afterwards.”
“This leads me to wonder where Ronaldo Hermann Schmitz’s own interests may have lied as this was taking place.”
“Let me be clear; I have no information implicating Schmitz in any nefarious activity; I am simply making common sense observations and asking questions that, curiously enough, have apparently never been addresses by those in the media; in spite of the extensive coverage these events received.”
“In any case, one is still left to wonder what motivated Gotti Tedeschi’s removal.”
“Given that the reform of the IOR [Vatican Bank], for all intents and purposes, was all but halted while interim President Schmitz acted as caretaker until a new President could be found, one might assume that this interruption alone was the primary motive.”
“It seems rather clear for reasons addressed below, however, that the motive went well beyond simply protecting the interests of those whose financial improprieties Gotti Tedeschi was laboring to uncover, making it seem far more likely Gotti Tedeshi’s demise was undertaken in order to set in motion the events that would secure the abdication of the man who appointed him.”
“Circumstantial evidence strongly attesting to this being the case can be found in the fact that the Vatican reached an agreement with a Swiss firm to resume ATM and other bank card transactions effective February 12, 2013, just one day after Benedict XVI announced his intention to abdicate.
Indeed, as far as I can tell, nothing of note had changed between the cessation of bank card operations on January 1st and their resumption on February 12th relative to the Vatican Bank’s compliance with international banking standards. Rather, the only noteworthy thing to change was the status of Benedict’s pontificate.”
“Further evidence suggesting that the motives for Gotti Tedeschi’s removal extended beyond mere financial concerns.” [akacatholic.com/money-sex-and-modernism/]
All Catholics need to know the answers to the following questions asked to President Donald Trump in a open letter about the conclave of Pope Francis and if financial blackmail possibly was involved in the Pope Benedict XVI abdication and Francis’s election:
“With all of this in mind, and wishing the best for our country as well as for Catholics worldwide, we believe it to be the responsibility of loyal and informed United States Catholics to petition you to authorize an investigation into the following questions:
– To what end was the National Security Agency monitoring the conclave that elected Pope Francis? [6]
– What other covert operations were carried out by US government operatives concerning the resignation of Pope Benedict or the conclave that elected Pope Francis?
– Did US government operatives have contact with the “Cardinal Danneels Mafia”? [7]
– International monetary transactions with the Vatican were suspended during the last few days prior to the resignation of Pope Benedict. Were any U.S. Government agencies involved in this? [8]
– Why were international monetary transactions resumed on February 12, 2013, the day after Benedict XVI announced his resignation? Was this pure coincidence? [9]
– What actions, if any, were actually taken by John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, and others tied to the Obama administration who were involved in the discussion proposing the fomenting of a “Catholic Spring”?
– What was the purpose and nature of the secret meeting between Vice President Joseph Biden and Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on or about June 3, 2011?
– What roles were played by George Soros and other international financiers who may be currently residing in United States territory? [10]
We believe that the very existence of these unanswered questions provides sufficient evidence to warrant this request for an investigation.
Should such an investigation reveal that the U.S. government interfered inappropriately into the affairs of the Catholic Church, we further request the release of the results so that Catholics may request appropriate action from those elements of our hierarchy who remain loyal to the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Please understand that we are not requesting an investigation into the Catholic Church; we are simply asking for an investigation into recent activities of the U.S. Government, of which you are now the chief executive.
Thank you again, and be assured of our most sincere prayers.
Respectfully,
David L. Sonnier, LTC US ARMY (Retired)
Michael J. Matt, Editor of The Remnant
Christopher A. Ferrara (President of The American Catholic Lawyers Association, Inc.)
Chris Jackson, Catholics4Trump.com
Elizabeth Yore, Esq., Founder of YoreChildren”
1. wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/6293
2.www.wsj.com/articles/how-pope-franci…
3.remnantnewspaper.com/…/2198-the-year-o…
4.www.cnn.com/…/index.html
5. www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump…
6. theeye-witness.blogspot.com/…/a-compromised-c…
7. www.ncregister.com/…/cardinal-dannee…
8. www.maurizioblondet.it/ratzinger-non-p…
9. akacatholic.com/money-sex-and-modernism/
10. sorosfiles.com/…/soros-funded-ca… [www.remnantnewspaper.com/…/3001-did-vatica…
Pray a Our Father now for the betrayed suffering Chinese Catholics and that Pope Benedict XVI as well as the Dubia Cardinals issue the correction.
SOURCE: catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/…/pope-francis-so…
