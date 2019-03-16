Cardinal McCarrick Weak

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is “very frail now” and he is “going often to confession” – the author of Mundabor blog (March 12) writes referring to an information he received.When McCarrick was strong, he exercised a wicked liberal influence on the Church. Everybody fawned over him.Once he was old, weak, and helpless he was defrocked for homosexual abuses. But his legacy remained in place and is even expanded under Pope Francis. Therefore his laicization means nothing.