Priest Kicked Out for Refusing to Give Communion to Adulterers
A young priest had to leave his diocese because he refused to give Communion to adulterers, writes Father Ray Blake on his blog.
Blake points out, that Pope Francis allows adulterers to receive Communion if they are "in good conscience": “The problem is what if the priest who is expected to give them Communion feels in good conscience that he may not do so.”
Picture: © Marko Vombergar, Aleteia.org, CC BY-SA, #newsBvqexmnqkz
