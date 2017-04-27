INTERNAL REPORT of the ORDER OF MALTA: The view of Cardinal Burke

Report by Josef Freiherr von Beverfoerde KM from the records of his two-hour audience with Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke in early March 2017 - Account of the experiences reported by the Cardinal Patron in connection with the recent events in the Order of Malta and himself.



Background:

Cardinal Burke's audience with the Pope on 10 Nov. 2016:

"Pope Francis expressed profound concern and dismay about the practice of distributing contraceptives by any work of the Order. He urged me to collaborate diligently with the Grand Master to make certain that all such practices cease and that those in highest authority who had approved of them be appropriately disciplined."

Meeting on 6 Dec. 2016 - dismissal of the Grand Chancellor:

"During the meeting of December 6, 2016,1 never claimed to have a mandate from Pope Francis to demand the resignation of the Grand Chancellor and, therefore, I, in my capacity as Cardinal Patronus, never asked him to resign, nor did I do so, claiming that I was speaking for the Holy Father. I made two statements, in the light of the letter of Pope Francis: 1) that it was completely unacceptable to me that an organization, of the high historical and present-day Catholic profile of the Order of Malta, could be engaged in such a scandalous practice over a number of years and yet not hold responsible the senior official who condoned the practice; and 2) that, if the First Report of the Commission of Inquiry is false, as the Grand Chancellor claims that it is, why had he not made a formal correction of the document, especially because it points to his specific responsibility for the scandalous practice."

"Since the Cardinal Patronus has no governance over the Order, I had no authority whatsoever to tell the Grand Master how to proceed, and I did not do so. But, as I have stated above, I made it clear, as was my duty, that the senior official responsible for such gravely immoral practices should be held responsible. I then left the meeting and went home. The Grand Master, without any involvement on my part, then proceeded to dismiss the Grand Chancellor who had refused to resign in obedience."

"I find it profoundly saddening that the grave scandal of the distribution of contraceptives and the advancing secularization of the Order which this immoral action represents are now minimized and, effectively, forgotten. All of the many press conferences, interviews and other interventions through the media on the part of the Order, in the time since the reinstatement of the Grand Chancellor, make no reference to the grave scandal and acknowledge no responsibility on the part of the Grand Chancellor for such scandal. From my view, I fear that the obscuring of this scandalous situation at the root of the recent difficulties in the Order is not a good augury for the renewal of the Order, according to its long, noble, and thoroughly Catholic tradition."



