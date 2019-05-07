Vatican Commission On Female Deacons Was Unable To Find Consensus - Francis

The study commission on women "deacons" could not find an unanimous answer to the question whether female "deacons" in the first centuries were "ordained" like male deacons or only "blessed," Pope Francis stated during his flight from North Macedonia to Italy (May 7).And, “For example, the formulas of female deacon ‘ordination’ found until now, according to the commission, are not the same for the ordination of a male deacon and are more similar to what today would be the abbatial blessing of an abbess”.Francis suggested to “study some more” [probably until the result he desires, is "found"].All previous Vatican studies on female deacons - among them a 2002 statement by the International Theological Commission - concluded based on the same sources now used by Francis' study group, that ordained female ministers never existed.