Liberal Ideology Jeopardises Vatican's Financial Reforms
Pope Francis has aborted the Vatican's economical reform and is reverting to the former Italian inefficiency. According to formiche.net this has also ideological reasons as Cardinal Pell, the Vatican reformer who was gradually demoted, was a critic of the controversial Amoris Laetitia.
Among the strongest adversaries of Pell is pro-gay Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio whose Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts undermined Pell's reforms. On the other side, Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier of Durban, South Africa, a member of the Vatican Council for the Economy and critic of Amoris Laetitia, supported the reforms.
The most recent development: Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the President of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, who fiercely opposed Pell, is investigated in Italy for embezzlement in his former diocese.
Picture: Domenico Calcagno, © Basilico, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsChanrvzonn
