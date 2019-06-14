Cardinal: Hitler, Stalin Would Rejoice Over Abortion

The Guardian

The regime newspaperrecently published the headline “Make Abortion Great Again.”The Nigerian Pro-Lifer Obianuju Ekeocha wrote on Twitter (June 12) that abortion entails poisoning decapitating, dismembering and suctioning unborn babies out of the womb. Her question, "You want to make this genocidal act ‘great’ again?”Durban Cardinal Wilfried Fox Napier, South Africa, replied to Ekeocha on Twitter (Juni 12),“How the spirit of the likes of Hitler and Stalin must be rejoicing at this total abandoning of traditional, human ethical standards and Christian morality!" In February, he called abortion “the hate crime of our era.”Abortion accounts for 61% of deaths of black Americans. Black children are aborted in the U.S. at nearly four times the rate of white children.