Shocking Revelation Of Our Lady of Akita

The Italian journalist Andrea Tornielli who used to be a staunched defender of the conservative Joseph Ratzinger and is now a staunched defender of the ultraliberal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, published in 2010 the book “Attack against Ratzinger” in which he quotes from the recognised apparitions of Our Lady in Akita, Japan,"The work of the devil will creep even into the Church in such a way that cardinals will be opposed to other cardinals, and bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me, will be despised and hindered by their brethren... the Church will be full of those who accept compromises."The respected Vaticanista Marco Tosatti comments, "Is it indeed striking, to read this now in the light of what is happening in the Church, isn’t it?"