The Carmelite Fathers of Santa Maria in Traspontina parish near the Vatican filed charges against the anonymous heroes who seized Pachamama idols from their church. The rescuers disposed of them in the Tiber on October 21.
The Roman police started an investigation, however, the material value of the bare-breasted idols is irrelevant.
Today's cleansing of the Roman church reminds of the English Saint Boniface (+754) who chopped down Jupiter's oak near the present-day town of Fritzlar in northern Hesse, Germany.
When the idol did not strike Boniface down, the people were amazed and converted to Catholicism.
#newsAtbfezichd
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks
Should have been broken in bits first.