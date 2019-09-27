Kasper: Francis Wants to Make "Return" [From Path to Perdition] "Impossible"

With the appointment of [substandard] cardinals, Francis wants to "ensure his succession," Cardinal Walter Kasper, 86, told ReligionDigital.org (September 26).
Kasper was an anti-Catholic theologian whom John Paul II made a bishop and even a cardinal. According to him it is impossible that the next conclave would elect a "contrary" pope because "the people" wouldn't accept that. Kasper overlooks that "the people" have left the Church decades ago.
According to him "the people" want a "normal" pope who is "human" and not "imperial" like those of the past."
Kasper informs that "right now" the German Church [that is artificially kept alive with church-tax money] is "in total and profound harmony with Rome."
