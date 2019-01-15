Jewish Guest Removes Crucifix in Church Hall – Diocese Keeps Quiet

A crucifix was removed from the wall by a Jewish guest invited to an "inter-religious conference” in Piacenza, Italy. The portraits of Pope Francis and Piacenza-Bobbio, Bishop Gianni Ambrosio, remained in their place although they wear pectoral crosses.The episode took place during the rehearsals of the Jewish choir Qol HaQolot. The crucifix was left between a monitor and a radiator on dusty tv cables.Monsignor Pier Luigi Dallavalle, the diocesan director of the Office for ecumenism, inter-religious dialogue and relations with the Jews noticed what happened but didn't intervene, giving precedence to “dialogue” rather than to Jesus Christ.Rabbi Elia Richetti, one of the speakers at the event, later apologized for the incident.